Are Democrats Trying to Scrap Ford's Testimony Again?

Here's what baffles Senate Republicans. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee insisted that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford be given a chance to tell her story. Everybody knows the wrangling that took place over the last week, as Ford's legal team and committee chairman Chuck Grassley negotiated over when Ford would appear and under what circumstances she would testify. Finally, a deal was struck, with all in agreement. Ford is scheduled to testify this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Washington.