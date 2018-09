Is this what the American people really want, the destruction of a respected judge's career along with the time-honored U.S. Senate process to confirm Supreme Court nominees?There's not a shred of evidence that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, just Ford's recollections to a therapist during marriage counseling that a sexual attack occurred more than three decades ago. Ford has said Kavanaugh was the teenager who groped her.