Believe (Some) Women

Believe women is a central tenet of #MeToo, the media movement that has become the de facto path to justice for anyone who claims to have been victimised by a public figure. Given, however that presumption of innocence is one of the most fundamental principles of a democratic society, believe women is, or at least ought to be, a controversial demand (and as the slogan's imperative suggests, it is indeed a demand). For despite, in some ways, being an understandable response to what many perceive to be decades of abusive and sexual misbehaviour in the entertainment and media industries, believe women is a request that explicitly undermines theÂ presumption of innocence. Despite this inconvenient fact, the movement has become a cause celebre among those very factions of society who claim to care most deeply about democracy. How to square that? Particularly when it appears believe women may not actually apply to all women judging from the media cycle this week following a rare interview with Woody Allen's wife Soon-Yi Previn published in New York Magazine last &