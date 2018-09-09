Most Folks Want Less Noise, More Substance, From Lawmakers

- THE politics in America has perhaps never been so amplified, as was evident last week during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. Dignified it wasn't, as Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, abetted by like-minded protesters, did all they could to derail the hearing.The display gave the partisans from both major parties plenty of ammo for their constant attacks on each other, but it most likely did little to engage or persuade Americans who have grown weary of politics and politicians.That cohort, by the way, is sizable and is one that politicians need to recognize as such, pollster Scott Rasmussen noted in a recent column.