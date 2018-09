As the first (and, so far, last) "ethics czar" to advise a President and other senior officials on steering the moral helm of a new administration, my job included helping the White House navigate the question: What is the right thing to do? When the answer was obvious, my services were not needed. I was there for the gut-wrenching calls, when we were caught between the Scylla and Charybdis of law and ethics in foggy conditions.