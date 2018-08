RealClearPolitics has just posted Paul Sperry's 7,000-word investigation into the FBI's misrepresentations and nonfeasance in the matter of the Weiner laptop and the Clinton emails. Sperry's column runs under the headline Despite Comey Assurances, FBI Failed to Examine Vast Bulk of Weiner Laptop Emails. Sperry reports that the FBI examined only a tiny fraction of hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton emails discovered on the Weiner laptop six weeks before