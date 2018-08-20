Social Justice Warriors' Zealotry at Odds w/Common Sense

- Every day it seems another news story highlights how social justice zealotry is incompatible with common sense.Consider the Downtown Hope Center in Anchorage, Alaska, a shelter serving battered women and those trying to escape sex trafficking. One night in January, a center employee responded to a knock and was met by Samantha Coyle, a biological male previously known as Timothy Coyle who now identifies as a transgender woman. Coyle, who was drunk and appeared wounded, reportedly had gotten in a fight and been thrown out of a nearby homeless shelter.Downtown Hope Center officials declined to allow Coyle to stay there but provided her with cab fare to go to the emergency room for treatment.