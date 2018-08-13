Are Prospects Dimming for GOP in November?

- OKLAHOMA'S five U.S. House seats have long been held by Republicans and that will almost certainly remain the case after November's elections. In other parts of the country, however, concern is growing â particularly after special elections last week â that Democrats will win enough seats to reclaim control of the House.Although much can change in three months â in late May, the headline on one CNN political analyst's story read Recent special elections suggest Democrats may not ride wave in November â these concerns strike us as legitimate.Democrats need to win 23 seats to become the majority party in the House. The website RealClearPolitics considers 40 seats toss-ups, and that total could grow.