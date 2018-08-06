Elizabeth Warren Keeps Playing the Blame Game

The United States is a terrible place. At least that appeared to be the theme of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's ominous chat at a historically black college on Friday. Warren was part of a Q&A session hosted by Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond at Dillard University in New Orleans. Let's just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system, she railed. It's racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back. This is not just sentencing reform we're talking about here.