If the media can dish it out, they should be prepared to take it.Tuesday night, at a Trump rally in Tampa, Fla., Jim Acosta complained about the crowd booing him, even making it part of his on-air bit with Wolf Blitzer.You can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here — saying things like 'CNN sucks,' 'go home' and 'fake news,' Acosta complained.