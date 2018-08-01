Report Shows Value of Welfare Work Requirements

- THE Trump administration has said work requirements should be required as part of eligibility for many able-bodied adults to receive welfare benefits, and Oklahoma is among the states pursuing such reforms in its Medicaid program.Critics contend that for able-bodied adults, welfare benefits can be an obstacle to self-sufficiency in the long run. A new report from the Council of Economic Advisors gives credence to this argument.The report notes that non-disabled working-age adults (between ages 18 and 64) have accounted for 61 percent of adult recipients on Medicaid, 67 percent of those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka food stamps), and 59 percent of those receiving housing.