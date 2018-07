Donald Trump is the greatest threat to human life since the Black Death.As anyone who watches CNN or MSNBC knows, his policies have already murdered millions, er, billions, no make that trillions of people. It must be true, I saw it on Facebook.Trump's death toll is staggering. It's one genocide after another — net neutrality, tax cuts, pulling out of the Paris climate accords, Brett Kavanaugh, the Muslim travel ban, ripping children from their mothers' arms, etc., etc.