Liz Warren Set to Join Tribe of Losers

One thing that the Democrats can do to assure Donald Trump's re-election in 2020: Nominate somebody from Massachusetts.Virginia used to be called the Mother of Presidents. Massachusetts is the Mother of Presidential Losers.I mention this today in the wake of a sycophantic, fawning cover story in New York magazine declaring that the fake Indian, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is now the de facto leader of the Democratic party.To which Trump has got to be saying, Dirty Harry-like, Go ahead, make my day.