Liz Warren Set to Join Tribe of Losers

Howie Carr, Boston Herald July 26, 2018

Liz Warren Set to Join Tribe of Losers
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One thing that the Democrats can do to assure Donald Trump's re-election in 2020: Nominate somebody from Massachusetts.Virginia used to be called the Mother of Presidents. Massachusetts is the Mother of Presidential Losers.I mention this today in the wake of a sycophantic, fawning cover story in New York magazine declaring that the fake Indian, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is now the de facto leader of the Democratic party.To which Trump has got to be saying, Dirty Harry-like, Go ahead, make my day.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site