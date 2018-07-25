Wray, Sessions Must Clean Up FBI Corruption or Quit

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are sitting squarely in the crosshairs of history.They must rise to the call of duty and clean up the corruption we are seeing unfold at the FBI or they must tender their resignations and be replaced by real leaders who will do what is necessary to restore public trust in our unraveling justice system.A powerful government agency that — like the IRS under former President Barack Obama's watch — was unmistakably weapon­ized to target political opponents.