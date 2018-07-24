Persecution in Iran, China Must End Now

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo July 24, 2018

Persecution in Iran, China Must End Now
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. As I’ll spell out more in a moment, the 40 years of fruit from the revolution has been bitter. Forty years of kleptocracy. Forty years of the people’s wealth squandered on supporting terrorism. Forty years of ordinary Iranians thrown in jail for peaceful expression of their rights. Why has the regime conducted itself in such an abhorrent way over the past 40 years and subjected its people to these conditions? It’s an important question.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site