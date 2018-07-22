Plenty of Irony in Obama's Takedown of Trump, Putin

Boston Herald, Boston Herald July 22, 2018

A day after President Trump's controversial sit-down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, former President Barack Obama delivered a not-so-subtle condemnation of what he called the growing menace of strongman politics'' throughout the world.According to a New York Times report, Obama warned those in attendance of the growing nationalism, xenophobia and bigotry in the United States and around the world, while offering a full-throated defense of democracy, diversity and the liberal international order.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site