Plenty of Irony in Obama's Takedown of Trump, Putin

A day after President Trump's controversial sit-down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, former President Barack Obama delivered a not-so-subtle condemnation of what he called the growing menace of strongman politics'' throughout the world.According to a New York Times report, Obama warned those in attendance of the growing nationalism, xenophobia and bigotry in the United States and around the world, while offering a full-throated defense of democracy, diversity and the liberal international order.
Read Full Article »