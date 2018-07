Why are people so panicked over Trump's train wreck of a presser with Vladimir Putin yesterday? To paraphrase that great political philosopher, Yoda, this is the Trump you were looking for.I watched the whole thing from beginning to end, and what did I see? Trump making stuff up. Trump sucking up to Putin. Trump bragging about his election victory and attacking the Mueller probe. And of course — #FakeNews.In other words: Donald Trump.