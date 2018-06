While the Beltway media slept, the Obama administration made hay. From off-mic whispers to Russian leaders, to pursuit and harassment of journalists and political adversaries, to the obfuscation and cover-up of an attack on an American embassy, the Hope and Change gang operated without fear or limits.Both Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch acted as a firewall for Barack Obama's executive branch and almost nothing permeated the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.