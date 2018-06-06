Masterpiece Case Spotlights Rising Liberal Intolerance

Boston Herald, Boston Herald June 6, 2018

The Supreme Court's ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission has predictably caused those on all sides to man their battle stations.Some celebrate a victory for religious freedom while others lament a step back for LGBT rights.At the end of the day, though, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no right to discriminate based on the identity of the customers. It basically determined the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was biased against the bakery because of the bakery's religious views.

