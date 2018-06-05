The High Price of Stale Grievances

They tried to get me to hate white people, but someone would always come along & spoil it. ~Â Thelonious Monk (Monk's Advice, 1960) As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. ~Â Ekow N. Yankah (New York Times, 2017) In the fall of 2016, I was hired to play in Rihanna's back-up band at the MTV Video Music Awards. To my pleasant surprise, several of my friends had also gotten the call. We felt that this would be the gig of a lifetime: beautiful music, primetime TV, plus, if we were lucky, a chance to schmooze with celebrities backstage. But as the date approached, I learned that one of my friends had been fired and replaced. The reason? He was a white Hispanic, and Rihanna's artistic team had decided to go for an all-black aestheticâaside from Rihanna's steady guitarist, there would be no non-blacks on stage. Though I was disappointed on my friend's behalf, I didn't consider his firing as unjust at &