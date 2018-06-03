Let's Not Polish Saint Bobby Kennedy's Halo Yet

Stand by for a torrent of slobbering stories about Robert F. Kennedy as the 50th anniversary of his assassination approaches Wednesday.The main speaker at the official ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will be Bill Clinton. I kid you not — Bill Clinton!Look, of course it's terrible that RFK was murdered at the age of 42, leaving behind all those kids and Ethel pregnant with the last of them. But since his passing, there's been even more historical revisionism about Bobby than with almost any of the other liberal icons.