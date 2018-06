The Trump economy is roaring along, according to the latest jobs report for May. Last month, 223,000 jobs were added to the economy and the unemployment rate hit an 18-year low of 3.8 percent. That's a tick down from 3.9 percent in April.This is all very good news, and it doesn't end there. The black unemployment rate is now at 5.9 percent, a record low. The rate for high school graduates hit a 17-year low and sits at 3.9 percent.