Don't Count Trump Out Yet for 2020

For this unpopular president, it's the beginning of summer before the midterm election. A devastating loss for his party in November seems imminent, and his approval rating is a dismal 37 percent. What chance does this guy have of being re-elected?A lot, actually. This guy is Barack Obama, in the summer of 2010.Or it could be Bill Clinton (summer 1994 approval rating: 38 percent). They both watched their approval rating sag the summer before the midterms; they both watched their parties lose control of the House of Representatives later that year.