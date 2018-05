Happy Memorial Day. It doesn't seem right to say it like that, does it. Today is one of the few holidays that doesn't fit neatly into a friendly salutation.And it shouldn't. This day doesn't belong to us. Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge a debt owed to men and women better than us. It is a debt that can never be repaid. On this day, though, we must address those men and women in our thoughts and prayers and convey our appreciation.