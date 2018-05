Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei are two of the three founders of the news site Axios. Allen came out of Politico via the Washington Post; VandeHei had co-founded Politico after work at the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. They are heavy hitters in the news business. When they purported to summarize 'The public case against Trump' yesterday, I thought attention should be paid. Allen and VandeHei set forth