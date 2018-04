The top people in the F.B.I., headed by Comey, were crooked!” Donald Trump, apparently yelling into a phone at the White House, said in a call-in interview with “Fox & Friends,” on Thursday morning. “You look at the corruption at the top of the F.B.I.—it’s a disgrace! And our Justice Department—which I try and stay away from, but, at some point, I won’t—our Justice Department should be looking into that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia.”