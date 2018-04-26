Sympathy for the Deep State

I’m grateful for James Freeman’s kind words about my recent essay in the Guardian warning about Deep State leaks, and relieved that he thinks I am “not nearly as far to the left as most Guardian editors.” We agree that there is a serious danger in the Deep State leaks of classified intelligence intercepts that contains U.S. person information and that were clearly designed to sabotage the Trump presidency. And we agree that in many ways those abuses were greater than the political leaks (and threats of leaks) during the Hoover era.