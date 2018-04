Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants you to have a good job. He wants everyone to have a good job. In fact, he wants to guarantee it, and he’s followed Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Cory Booker (N.J.), two other potential Democratic presidential hopefuls, in proposing some sort of program to provide a highly paid job with the federal government to every American who wants one.