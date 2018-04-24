18 Spectacularly Wrong Predictions Since the Very First Earth Day

Around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, and in the years following, there was a torrent of apocalyptic predictions and many of those predictions were featured in his Reason article. Well, it's now the 48th anniversary of Earth Day, and a good time to ask the question again that Bailey asked 18 years ago: How accurate were the predictions made around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970? The answer: The prophets of doom were not simply wrong, but spectacularly wrong, according to Bailey.