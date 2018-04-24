18 Spectacularly Wrong Predictions Since the Very First Earth Day

Mark Perry, Foundation For Economic Education April 24, 2018

Around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, and in the years following, there was a torrent of apocalyptic predictions and many of those predictions were featured in his Reason article. Well, it's now the 48th anniversary of Earth Day, and a good time to ask the question again that Bailey asked 18 years ago: How accurate were the predictions made around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970? The answer: The prophets of doom were not simply wrong, but spectacularly wrong, according to Bailey.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site