Pardoning Scooter Libby Hurts All of Us

Donald Trump is not known for nuance, and so the timing of his pardon of former vice president Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, Lewis “Scooter” Libby, convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury more than a decade ago, aroused suspicions. Didn’t the president have better things to do, like meet with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to plan the attack on Syria? Was Trump really going to go where President George W. Bush himself resolved not to go, despite repeated and intense badgering by Cheney, who in the last days of the Bush presidency said to him, “I can’t believe you’re going to leave a soldier on the battlefield”?