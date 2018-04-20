Official Washington's Crimes Are Slowly Being Exposed

William Casey was my lawyer. One day I came into my office and found a large man sitting on my desk. I greeted him amiably, and he greeted me amiably. Yet, he was still siting on my desk. At some point in our meeting we settled into a more conventional seating arrangement, and Bill began to tell me about the world as he analyzed it at the time, the late 1970s. I then made two decisions. If Bill agreed to be my lawyer I could take on anyone. What is more, he knew prodigious amounts about the world. He had brought charts and maps. He would be my foreign policy advisor.