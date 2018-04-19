Trump Is a Liar and Morally Unfit for Office

When I say that I think President Donald Trump is unfit for office, I want to be precise. I'm keen to distinguish what I mean from stuff I've read earlier this year — the notion that he might be medically unfit or in cognitive decline or have early Alzheimer's. I saw no evidence of that. I found him, as I say in the book, to be of above average intelligence and able to follow conversations. I'm not an expert, but I didn't see any evidence that he's medically or physically unfit for office.