Back in January, the Pennsylvania congressman Charlie Dent—who co-chairs the Tuesday Group, a caucus of about fifty moderate Republican House members—offered up a bleak analysis of his party’s prospects, in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “I believe that 2018 will be a year that will be analogous to 1994, 2006, and 2010,” Dent said, referring to previous wave election years. “My advice to my colleagues is, You’d better prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”