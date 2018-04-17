Is the Law Finally Catching Up to Mark Zuckerberg?

Even before the Cambridge Analytica breach turned Facebook into the poster child for growing concerns around user privacy, its photo-scanning technology may have violated state laws by gathering and storing biometric data about people on Facebook without their consent. That’s the argument being made by three Illinois plaintiffs on behalf of millions of Facebook users in San Francisco federal court, where U.S. District Judge James Donato, unsympathetic to the tech giant, ruled on Monday that the class-action lawsuit against the company could proceed.