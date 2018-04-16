Comey's Blistering Interview About Donald Trump

"I don’t know whether folks notice this, but, in Washington, Democrats tend to wear blue—men tend to wear blue ties. Republicans tend to wear red ties,” James Comey, the former director of the F.B.I., told George Stephanopoulos in an interview, sections of which were aired on “20/20,” on Sunday night (ABC News posted other clips and a full transcript online). Comey, whose six-feet-eight-inch frame seemed folded into his chair, didn’t wear any tie for the interview. Stephanopoulos had just asked Comey about how he’d decided what to put on for the press conference on July 5, 2016, when he announced that there would be no criminal charges against Hillary Clinton related to her private e-mail server. “I chose a gold tie that morning, ‘cause I didn’t want to wear either of the normal gang colors,” he said.