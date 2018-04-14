The Pursuit of Trump Has Become Comical

We should not be clamoring for special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired. That ship has sailed. While the Russian collusion investigation seems to be withering away, having yielded no evidence that might impugn President Trump, a new investigation has been spun off in New York City, targeting his attorney, Michael Cohen.Since that investigation is separate from the Russia investigation, some are hoping Attorney General Jeff Sessions can reauthorize himself out of recusement and squash it.If that is possible, we should hope the administration resists the temptation.