James Comey's Time in the Spotlight Has Come

As Michael Wolff well knows, nothing spurs book sales like presidential blowback. Fire and Fury shot to the top of best-seller lists after Donald Trump called it a “fake book” and its author “mentally deranged,” and a similar phenomenon has occurred in the case of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by James Comey, who Trump on Friday morning deemed a “proven LEAKER & LIAR” and an “untruthful slime ball.” While the former F.B.I. director’s highly anticipated 304-page tell-all is not set to be released until Tuesday, leaked excerpts have already begun to make the rounds. As former New York Times chief book critic Michiko Kakutani notes in her review, Comey displays a perspicacious eye for detail—one similar to Saul Bellow’s manic realism in Henderson the Rain King, Herzog, and parts of Ravelstein.