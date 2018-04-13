A Eulogy to Paul Ryan's Beguiling Career

Paul Ryan’s decision to retire on Wednesday unleashed a wave of hot takes, liberal snark, and conservative think pieces about how the Republican Party has lamentably drifted from Ryan’s party of ideas to the party of Donald Trump. That Ryan’s retirement would spark so much commentary is not a surprise. He is the Speaker of the House, after all. But there’s something else about the Ryan news, undoubtedly the subject of much gossip last night over beers at the Hawk ‘n’ Dove, and it has nothing to do with the office he holds. It’s more about the Cult of Paul Ryan—a fixation that exists in Washington and pretty much nowhere else.