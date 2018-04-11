Zuckerberg's Dorm-Room Defense

The Mark Zuckerberg who arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday afternoon very much resembled an adult. His hair was cut short. His dark-blue suit fit well. His presentation was polished, without glibness or arrogance. He said, “Yes, Senator” and “No, Senator,” with the slightly bemused deference of a curator giving a museum tour. The android-smooth forehead, now thirty-three years old, still appeared unmarked by age or adversity, but there were no flip-flops or pajamas this time; a small loosening of Zuckerberg’s Facebook-blue tie knot was his only variation from the Capitol’s accepted forms.