Voter Registration Won't Save the Democrats

Ever since the Freedom Riders risked their lives to register black voters in the South, increasing voter registration has been an abiding liberal cause. The first great victory was the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which eliminated blatantly racist barriers such as poll taxes and literacy tests. But many other banal obstacles long remained. Well into the 1990s, if you wanted to sign up to vote in many parts of the country, you had to go to the county election commission office, present one or more forms of ID, fill out a form, and have it stamped by a notary public.