It’s time we give Donald Trump some credit on Russia.

Yes, we are 15 months in to his presidency. And yes, his record is still overshadowed by his obsequiousness to Vladimir Putin. But after Syria’s chemical weapons attack on civilians, Trump blamed the Russian leader by name (as well as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad) for the “mindless” attack on many, including “women and children,” and he threatened a “big price.”