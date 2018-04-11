Mark Zuckerberg 1, Congress 0

Senators grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for five hours on Tuesday, but the big takeaway was hard to pin down. That’s because Zuckerberg was, too. Summoned to testify about Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, he shrewdly gamed a flawed format to wriggle out of tough questions, while taking advantage of bad ones to expose the lawmakers’ shaky understanding of his company’s products. In the process, he implicitly made the case that Facebook’s users might be no better off with Congress making decisions about their online privacy than they are with Zuckerberg controlling the knobs.