Allies Fear Trump Could Go Postal

It was supposed to be the most somber and impressive of presidential moments, a gathering of the national security team at the White House to discuss military options to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a suspected chemical weapons attack on a Damascus suburb that killed at least 60 people, including children. But as the meeting began, Donald Trump was more enraged by a crossed red line much closer to home: the F.B.I.’s raid on his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen. “I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys . . . it’s frankly a real disgrace. It’s an attack on our country in a true sense,” Trump said to reporters, as his new national security adviser, John Bolton, sat beside him looking uncomfortable.