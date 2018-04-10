Why Trump Has Scott Pruitt's Back

Last week was a rough one for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, and this week isn’t looking any better. On Monday, The Atlantic uncovered evidence that Pruitt personally approved huge raises for his political staffers in direct defiance of White House orders, and lied to a Fox News reporter about it. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the federal government’s top ethics official is now getting involved in Pruitt’s growing list of corruption and waste scandals, asking the EPA to take “appropriate actions” to address questions of impropriety.