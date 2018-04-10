Trump's Border Troops Are Bad Political Theater

Last week, the Fox News-addled grandpa who is legally the president of the United States got riled up, as he is wont to do, by his favorite channel's racist propaganda. "Fox & Friends" depicted a caravan of refugees from Central America as an invading army, rather than a group of people fleeing violence and seeking peaceful lives. Donald Trump went bonkers on Twitter, and then backed up that tantrum on Tuesday, unfortunately, by telling reporters that he intended to use troops to "secure" the border.