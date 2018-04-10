The Cohen Raid and Mueller Madness

Rumors have circulated for months that what will take Donald Trump down is not anything having to do with collusion with Russia but his business dealings before the election. Trump is compromised by all the deals he swung as a businessman, so the rumors assert. What may have flown under the radar in the private sector will come to light in public service and the scope of the Mueller investigation. Is the raid on Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, the beginning of the end for Trump?
