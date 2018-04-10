Silicon Valley Falls to Earth

When Mark Zuckerberg rehearsed the manic routine of a presidential candidatelast year, he was of sound mind. Electoral success may have ultimately been beyond his talent set. But the culture accorded him the sort of profound respect that two-term senators and technocratic governors never receive. Zuckerberg sat on the cover of glossy magazines and reaped plaudits: for teaching himself Chinese (Wired: “Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Mandarin, Blows Everyone’s Mind”); for making bold, not-quite-charitable pledges (Bloomberg: “Mark Zuckerberg Philanthropy Sets New Giving Standard”). Vanity Fair announced him the “new establishment king,” and it blared: “He changed the world once. He says he’ll do it again.”