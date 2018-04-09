Trump Threat to Make Assad Pay 'Big Price' Rings Hollow

The global uproar is familiar. Another chemical-weapons attack in Syria—reportedly killing more than forty and injuring hundreds more, including toddlers, in Douma—sparks a repugnant sense of déjà vu as an increasingly deadly civil war enters its eighth year. In words, at least, the West is on the right side of history. On Sunday, President Trump tweeted furiously about an “atrocity” that he called “mindless” and “sick.” He lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin—with rare specificity—and at Iran for supporting “Animal Assad,” the Syrian President. Trump even blamed former President Obama for not doing more after he imposed a “red line” on Syria’s use of chemical weapons, in 2012.