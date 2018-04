(CNN) EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's fate is up in the air after a series of ethics allegations began swirling in the media. The latest parlor game is guessing if and when Pruitt might get the ax from President Donald Trump, having committed the sin of bringing embarrassment to the administration. Pruitt, no stranger to controversy, is now under fire for his decision to rent a room in the nation's capital from the family of an energy lobbyist.