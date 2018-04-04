The Trump-Russia Probe and the Rule of Law

This week I took part in a debate on the question "Does the Russia investigation endanger the rule of law?" I said yes, and here is why:

First, a caveat: If "endanger the rule of law" means "destroys our legal order and threatens our democracy," then no, I don't think the Trump-Russia investigation does that. But if it means "involves our nation's most powerful law enforcement and intelligence agencies in reckless political conduct that undermines our system of elections and the orderly transfer of power," then yes, the Trump-Russia investigation does, in fact, endanger the rule of law.